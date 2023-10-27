Applications are invited for 7 vacant positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various vacancies under “Oil Jeevika”, “Samarth”, “Sankalp” and PMKVY projects on purely contract basis.

Name of post : Lead-Project

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Master Degree in Management / Social Work. Must have atleast 3-5 years of experience with project implementation, technical & management / entrepreneurship development / skill development / livelihoods

Also Read : Shraddha Kapoor severely trolled for buying a Rs. 4 crore Lamborghini

Name of post : Mentor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Master Degree in Management / Social Work

Name of post : Senior Executive -Project

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : Graduate / Master degree in Management / Rural Management / Social Work. 4-5 years of experience in implementation of skill development projects

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Minimum HS passed from recognized Board / University with adequate knowledge of computer skills. 2 years of experience in data entry

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings for success of her upcoming film at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents by post / courier to the Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29, Assam

The applications may also be send by email to recruitmentcell.iie.2023@gmail.com

The last date of submission of online/offline application is on or before 5th November, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here