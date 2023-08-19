Applications are invited for 7 vacant positions in CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat, Assam.

CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associate-I and Senior Project Associate under various projects.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : MSc /BE / BTech / MTech / MBA

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers and Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum age 35 years

Name of post : Senior Project Associate

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : MSc /PhD

Salary : Rs. 42000/- per month + HRA

Age Limit : Maximum age 40 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/

Last date for submission of applications is 26th August 2023 up to 4 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here