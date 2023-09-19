Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Computer Programmer, Project Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer Maintenance (Electrical) & Technician (Electrical) on contract basis.

Name of post : Computer Programmer

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : Candidate should be B.E. / B.Tech / M.C.A. / M.Sc. (IT /BCS) or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University with at least 55% aggregate marks. Must have very good practical knowledge of VB /VB.NET, ASP / ASP.NET, Crystal Reports and RDBMS with about 1 year of actual programming experience. Working knowledge of S/400, DB2 is advantageous. Familiarity with Web Technology / Web Designing / Web Security & hands on knowledge of

HTML / DHTML, Java Script, Photo Shop, Flash will be preferred. Persons having experience

in Designing / Developing Hospital Management System will be preferred

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age : 30 years as on 26.09.2023

Name of post : Project Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute approved by AICTE / UGC with minimum 5-8 years of experience

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age : 45 years as on 26.09.2023

Name of post : Junior Engineer Maintenance (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Diploma in Electrical (10+3) Engineering with 2 (two) years experience

Salary : Rs. 19100/- per month

Age : 30 years as on 26.09.2023

Name of post : Technician (Electrical)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : SSC passed and having 2 years ITI / NCTVT or Electrician Trade Certificate from recognized Institute.

Salary :

a) Rs. 16300/- per month (up to 2 years experience)

b) Rs. 18000/- per month (with 3 years experience)

c) Rs. 20000/- per month (with more than 3 years experience)

Age : 30 years as on 26.09.2023

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling above requirements may submit their application addressed to Prism Facilities Management Services, Mumbai supported by CV and self-attested certificate and marksheets on or before 26.09.2023 (Tuesday) up to 4:00 PM.

Candidate will drop their application in the Application Box kept for the same in the Establishment Section of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016, Assam (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here