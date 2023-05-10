Assam Career : Apply for 7 vacancies in ASACS

Applications are invited for 7 vacant administrative positions in Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS).

Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Divisional Assistant and Procurement Assistant.

Name of posts :

Deputy Director (BSD)

Deputy Director (CST)

Deputy Director (LS)

Deputy Director (SI)

Assistant Director (CST)

Divisional Assistant

Procurement Assistant

No. of posts :

Deputy Director (BSD) : 1

Deputy Director (CST) : 1

Deputy Director (LS) : 1

Deputy Director (SI) : 1

Assistant Director (CST) : 1

Divisional Assistant : 1

Procurement Assistant : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online through the website https://asacs.assam.gov.in/ and then send the soft copy of the application form further by email to recruitment.asacs@gmail.com mentioning “Application for the post of……” in the subject line.

Last date for submission of applications is 20th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here