Applications are invited for 69 vacant positions in Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 69 vacant posts of technical personnel (domicile of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh) purely on contractual basis for immediate engagement at Field Headquarters, Duliajan.

Name of post : Contractual Electrical Supervisor

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

(i) Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) 03 (Three) years Diploma in Electrical Engineering discipline from Government Recognized Polytechnic.

(iii) Valid Electrical Supervisory Certificate of Competency with authorization for Part- 1, 2, 3, 4 & 8(Mining) issued by Electrical Licensing Board, Government of Assam.

(iv) Minimum 03(Three) years post qualification relevant work experience in Drilling / Workover Rig with expertise in carrying out fault-finding analysis, rectification of fault, operation and maintenance of all the electrical equipment of Drilling/ Workover Rig

Name of post : Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician

No. of posts : 8

Qualification :

(i) Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) 02 (two) years course of Electrician Trade from Government Recognized Institute.

(iii) Valid Electrical Workman’s Permit with authorization for Part/Class-I & II issued by Electrical Licensing Board, Government of Assam.

(iv) Minimum 02(Two) years post qualification relevant work experience of operation and maintenance of electrical equipment in Drilling / Workover Rig with proper knowledge and skills in reading circuits, communicating, detecting, and rectifying faults.

Name of post : Contractual Assistant Fitter

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Trade certificate in Fitter trade from Government Recognized Institute.

(iii) Minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification work experience in maintenance of Centrifugal pump sets/Iron Removal (IR) filters/Fabrication of pipeline jobs/Water Supply set up/ maintenance of mechanical workshop setup or Installation in Govt. / Semi Govt./ PSU / Public Limited Organizations.

Name of post : Contractual Assistant Diesel Mechanic

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

(i) Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Trade certificate in Diesel Mechanic Trade from Government Recognized Institute.

(iii) Minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification work experience in maintenance of diesel or gas engines/ reciprocating or centrifugal pump sets/ reciprocating or screw air compressors in

Oil and Gas Industry

Name of post : Contractual Rig Maintenance Assistant

No. of posts : 10

Qualification :

(i) Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Trade certificate in any trade from Government Recognized Institute.

(iii) Minimum 04 (Four) years post qualification relevant experience of working in drilling rigs as

topman/floorman/ maintenance crew.

(iv) Knowledge & experience of working at height like crown-block, assembling & dismantling of drilling rig mast & sub structure, Placement & maintenance of mud-tank system etc. is essential.

Name of post : Contractual Assistant Mechanic- Pump/Assistant Mechanic-ICE

No. of posts : 42

Qualification :

(i) Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Trade certificate in Mechanic Diesel / Fitter/Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade from Government Recognized Institute.

(iii) Minimum 02(Two) years post qualification relevant work experience as Assistant Mechanic (Pump) or Assistant Mechanic (ICE).

(iv) Knowledge of operation and maintenance of centrifugal and reciprocating pumps/knowledge on operation of ICE engines is essential.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held from 7th August 2023 to 12th August 2023 in Duliajan Club Auditorium, Duliajan. Time of Registration for the interview is 7 AM to 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with Personal Bio-Data in prescribed format along with relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here