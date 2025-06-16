Applications are invited for recruitment of 64 vacant positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various disciplines.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 16

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential for Medical Candidates

1. A medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in section 13(3) of the Act.)

2. A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

AND/OR

3. M.Ch. for surgical super specialities and D.M. for Medical super specialities (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Experience:

Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D./M.S. or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

OR

Twelve years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institute in the subject of speciality after obtaining the Degree of M.Ch./D.M. (2 years or 5 years course recognized after MBBS) in the respective discipline/subject or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

OR

Eleven years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of

speciality for the candidates possessing 3 years recognized Degree of D.M/M. Ch in the

respective discipline/subject or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Essential for Non-Medical Candidates:

Postgraduate qualification e.g. Master degree in the discipline/allied subject.

A Doctorate degree of a recognized University in concerned discipline.

Experience: Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in the discipline/subject concerned after obtaining the Doctorate degree.

Name of post : Additional Professor

No. of posts : 16

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential for Medical Candidates: 1 to 2 same as for Professor (Medical)

Experience: Ten years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D. /M.S. or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Essential for super speciality disciplines:

1) Same as Professor (Medical)

2) D.M. in the respective discipline/subject for medical super specialities and M.Ch. in the respective discipline/subject for surgical super specialities (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Experience: Eight years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of D.M./ M.Ch. (2 years or 5 years recognized course after MBBS) in the respective discipline/subject or a qualification

recognized equivalent thereto.

OR

Seven years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution in the subject of speciality for the candidates possessing 3 years recognized degree of D.M. / M.Ch. in the

respective discipline/subject or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Essential for Non-Medical Candidates: 1 & 2 are same as for Professor (Non – Medical)

Experience: Ten years teaching and/or research experience in the discipline/subject concerned after obtaining the Doctorate degree

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 11

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential for Medical Candidates (for General Discipline): 1 to 2 same as for Professor (Medical).

Experience: Six years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D. / M.S. or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Essential for super speciality disciplines:

1. Same as Professor (Medical)

2. D.M. in the respective discipline/subject for medical super specialities and M.Ch. in the respective discipline/subject for surgical super specialities (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Experience: Four years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of D.M./M.Ch. (2 years or 5 years recognized course after MBBS) in the respective discipline/subject or a qualification

recognized equivalent thereto

OR

Three years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution in the subject of speciality for the candidates possessing 3 years recognized degree of D.M. /M.Ch. in the respective discipline/subject or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Essential for Non-Medical Candidates:

1 & 2 are same as for Professor (Non – Medical).

Experience: Six years teaching and/or research experience in the discipline/subject concerned after obtaining the doctorate degree

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 21

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential for Medical Candidates (For General Disciplines): 1 to 2 same as for Professor (Medical).

Experience: Three years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D. /M.S. or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Essential for super speciality disciplines:

1. Same as Professor (Medical)

2. D.M. in the respective discipline/subject for medical super specialities and M.Ch. in the respective discipline/subject for surgical super specialities (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Experience: One years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of D.M./M.Ch. (2 years or 5 years

recognized course after MBBS) or qualification recognized equivalent thereto. However, no experience is necessary for the candidates possessing the 3 years recognised degree of D.M/M.Ch. or qualification recognised equivalent thereto.

Essential for Non-Medical Candidates: 1 & 2 are same as for Professor (Non – Medical).

Experience: Three years teaching and/or research experience in the discipline/subject concerned after obtaining the Doctorate degree

How to apply :

The aspiring applicants satisfying the eligibility criteria in all respects can submit their application for AIIMS Guwahati Assam career through an ON-LINE mode followed by submission of a hard copy of the online application & self-attested copies of supporting documents. The on-line registration of application will be made available on AIIMS, Guwahati official website i.e. https://aiimsguwahati.ac.in.

On-line application without receipt of hard copies will not be considered.

Address for sending the hard copy of the application and relevant documents is as under:

The Administrative Officer, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Silbharal, Changsari, Guwahati, Assam -781101

The envelope containing the application should be super-scribed with “Faculty recruitment – Application for the post of………………………in the Department of……………….”.

Last date of online application 15.07.2025

Last date of receipt of the hard copies of online applications, duly signed, along with self-attested copies of relevant documents as per terms and conditions of the advertisement is 30.07.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here