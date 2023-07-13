Assam Career : Apply for 63 vacancies in National Ayush Mission

Applications are invited for 63 vacant positions in National Ayush Mission Assam.

National Ayush Mission Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of District Programme Manager, Data Entry Operator and Consultant (AYUSH Health & Wellness Centre).

Name of post : District Programme Manager

No. of posts : 31

Qualification :

Graduation degree in any discipline including AYUSH or MBA in Healthcare Management/ Masters in health/hospital administration/Post Graduation diploma in Hospital & healthcare management (Two years) from AICTE recognized institute.

Minimum 3 years working experience in Public District health programme.

Exposure in social sector schemes/missions at national, state and district level.

Computer knowledge including MS Office, MS Word, MS Power Point, MS Excel would be desirable.

Preference will be given to persons having experience of working in Health sector including AYUSH.

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

Age : Up to 59 years as on 01.01.2023

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 31

Qualification :

Graduation in Computer Application/ IT/ Business Administration/ B.Tech (C.S) or (I.T)/BCA/ BBA/ BSC — IT/ Graduation with one year diploma/ certificate course in computer science from recognized institute or University.

Exposure in social sector schemes at National, State and District level and computer knowledge including MS Office, MS Word, MS Power Point and MS Excel, MS Access would be essential.

Typing Speed of English (30 WPM) and Hindi (25 WPM) would be essential.

Preference will be given to persons who have experience of working in health sector including AYUSH

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Age : Up to 59 years as on 01.01.2023

Name of post : Consultant (AYUSH Health & Wellness Centre)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Degree in Ayush Stream from recognized university/institution.

Desirable: Preference will be given to persons having PG qualification in AYUSH stream.

Experience of working in Health sector including AYUSH.

Exposure in social sector schemes/missions of Govt. at national, state and district.

Candidates must have the ability to work in a multidisciplinary team environment and should be able to plan, implement and evaluate large health Programmes.

High proficiency in Communication and Presentation Skill. •

The person will have to travel extensively to different parts of the state.

Salary : Rs. 50000/- per month

Age : Up to 45 years as on 01.01.2023

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held from 21st July 2023 to 1st August 2023 from 10 AM onwards in the Office of the National AYUSH Mission, Assam, 2nd Floor Saikia Commercial Complex, Christian Basti, Guwahati-05.

How to apply : Candidates must bring with them a duly filled application form along with a set of self attested photo copies of all the relevant documents/certificates. The candidates also must bring all the relevant original documents/certificates for necessary verification at the time of the walk-in-interview

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2