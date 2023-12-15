Applications are invited for 6 vacant positions or career in RFRI Jorhat Assam.

Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Field Assistants to work under consultancy project entitled “Bamboo Resource Mapping in the State of Assam.” In order to have an adequate research back up for development of forestry sector in the northeastern region of the country, the Institute came into existence in April 1988. Its origin dates back to 1976 when a Regional Centre of Forest Research Institute, Dehra Dun, was established at Burnihat (Assam) to extend knowledge on forestry related issues through research, education and extension in general and to support forestry research in northeastern states. The Centre advanced steadily in terms of infrastructure and established itself as a nucleus for research on forestry and ecology related issues of the region. It was upgraded as Institute of Rain and Moist Deciduous Forest Research (IRMDER) now known as the Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI). The Institute has evolved into one of repute, delivering yeoman service in the field of forestry resources and technology extension to all NE states including Sikkim.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 6

Essential Qualification : 12th passed (Science)

Also Read : 9 ways to reduce your risk of getting diabetes

Desirable: Graduation (candidate having working knowledge on Bamboo will be preferred)

Salary : Rs. 17,000/-(Fixed) per month

Age limit : 28 years (Relaxable up to 5 years for SC/ST/Women and 3 years for OBC candidates) as on 30.11.2023

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview is scheduled to be held on 28.12.2023 from 9.30 am onwards at ICFRE-Rain Forest Research Institute, Jorhat, Assam

Also Read : PM Modi lauds Guinness World Record of largest reading activity

How to apply :

Candidates must submit duly filled up application form along with testimonials on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





