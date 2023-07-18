Applications are invited for six vacant positions in Dr. B.Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam.

Dr. B.Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Health Assistant (ANM), MSW and Laboratory Technician under different projects.

Name of post : Health Assistant (ANM)

No. of posts : 3 (Female only)

Name of project : Women Empowerment-Cancer Awareness Nexus (WE-CAN): An Implementation Research Study of Cervical Cancer prevention through HPV Self-Sampling and Education in India- a multicenter National and International collaborative research project

Qualification & Experience : High School with minimum 3 years experience in Obs. & Gynae Hospital OR Certificate Course in Auxiliary midwife from a recognized Institute or Board (minimum 1 year experience is desirable). Should be ready to work in community

Salary : Rs. 17000/- per month

Age Limit : Below 35 years as on 28.07.2023

Name of post : MSW

No. of posts : 2 (1 Male & Female)

Name of project : Women Empowerment-Cancer Awareness Nexus (WE-CAN): An Implementation Research Study of Cervical Cancer prevention through HPV Self-Sampling and Education in India- a multicenter National and International collaborative research project

Qualification & Experience : Should have completed MSW Degree from recognized university. Minimum 2 years’ prior experience in HIV & STD field is desirable.

Salary : Rs. 32000/- per month

Age Limit : Below 35 years as on 28.07.2023

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Evaluation of DNA damage response genes, protein(s) expression in hypopharyngeal and laryngeal cancer patients of North-East India : clinical significance with radiotherapy outcomes

Qualification & Experience : 12th pass in Science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician or One year DMLT plus one year required experience in a recognized hospital or two years laboratory experience

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Age Limit : Below 30 years

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held as per the following schedules-

i) Health Assistant : Date- 28th July 2023, Time- 10 AM, Venue- Conference Hall, BBCI (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD complex), Gopinath Nagar, AK Azad Road, Guwahati-781016, Assam

ii) MSW : Date- 28th July 2023, Time- 10 AM, Venue- Conference Hall, BBCI (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD complex), Gopinath Nagar, AK Azad Road, Guwahati-781016, Assam

iii) Laboratory Technician : Date- 27th July 2023, Time- 11 AM, Venue- Conference Hall, BBCI (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD complex), Gopinath Nagar, AK Azad Road, Guwahati-781016, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interviews with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2