Assam Career : Apply for 6 vacancies in Assam University

Applications are invited for 6 vacant positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for six vacant positions on contractual basis in the Departments of Agricultural Engineering and Pharmaceutical Sciences respectively.

Name of post : Laboratory Attendant

No. of posts : 3

Remuneration : Rs.400/- per day plus admissible DA (EPF facility to be provided as per norms)

Qualification : HSLC/equivalent examination pass with Science as one of the subjects

Maximum Age Limit : 28 years

Name of post : Contractual Junior Office Asst. /Skilled Worker

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs.450/- per day plus admissible DA (EPF facility to be provided as per norms)

Qualification : HS Pass with certificate course in computer application

Maximum Age Limit : 28 years

Also Read : 5 unique street food items that you can have only in Fancy Bazar, Guwahati

Name of post : Contractual Field Worker

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration : Rs.400/- per day plus admissible DA (EPF facility to be provided as per norms)

Qualification : Primary Education with minimum 2 years experience of working in agricultural field.

Maximum Age Limit : 28 years

Also Read : 5 best anniversary wishes for parents

Selection Procedure : Skill tests will be held on 14th July 2023 at 11:30 AM in Assam University, Silchar

How to apply : Candidates may send their Bio-data with relevant certificates to the email

ajita.tiwari@aus.ac.in and supratimray75@gmail.com on or before 12-07-2023.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2