Applications are invited for 450 vacant positions in New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) Assam.

New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) is inviting applications for 450 vacant posts of Administrative Officers (Generalists & Specialists) in Scale I cadre from open market.

Name of post : Administrative Officers (Generalists & Specialists)

No. of posts : 450

Discipline wise vacancies :

Risk Engineers : 36

Automobile Engineers : 96

Legal : 70

Accounts : 30

Health : 75

IT : 23

Generalists : 120

Qualification :

Risk Engineers : Engineering (Graduation/ Post-graduation) in any discipline with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD)

Automobile Engineers : B.E./B.Tech./M.E./M.Tech in Automobile Engineering with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) Or Graduate/Post-graduate in Mechanical Engineering with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) together with Diploma (at least one year duration) in Automobile Engineering

Legal : Graduate/Post-graduate in Law with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD)

Accounts : Chartered Accountant (ICAI) and Graduation/Postgraduation in any discipline with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD)

Health : M.B.B.S / M.D. / M.S. or PG-Medical Degree Or B.D.S/ M.D.S Or BAMS/BHMS (graduate or post-graduate) from a recognized University with at least 60% marks in the qualifying degree (at least 55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates)

IT : B.E./B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech in IT or Computer Science Discipline Or M.C.A with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD)

Generalists : A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of a graduate/post graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination for General candidates and atleast 55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Emoluments : Basic pay of Rs. 50,925/- in the scale of Rs.50925-2500(14)-85925-2710(4)- 96765 and other admissible allowance as applicable

Age Limit : Minimum Age: 21 years and Maximum Age: 30 years, as on 01.08.2023. i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd Aug-1993 and not later than 1st Aug-2002 (both dates inclusive). Relaxation in upper age limit shall be as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.newindia.co.in/ from 1st August 2023 to 21st August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here