Assam Career : Apply for 45 vacancies in Tezpur University

Applications are invited for 45 vacant teaching positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 22

Subject wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 1

Computer Science & Engineering : 4

Electrical Engineering : 1

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 1

Applied Sciences (Physics) : 1

Physics : 1

Chemical Sciences : 1

Molecular Biology & Biotechnology : 1

Cultural Studies : 1

Social Work : 1

Education : 1

Law : 1

Commerce : 1

Business Administration : 1

Assamese : 1

Foreign Languages : 1

Design : 1

English : 1

Linguistics & Language Technology : 1

Also Read : 4 podcast you can tune into to improve your English vocabulary

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 18

Subject wise vacancies :

Computer Science & Engineering : 1

Electrical Engineering : 1

Applied Sciences (Mathematics) : 1

Mathematical Sciences : 2

Molecular Biology & Biotechnology : 1

Education : 3

Law : 1

Business Administration : 1

Foreign Languages : 2

Design : 2

Commerce : 1

Mass Communication & Journalism : 2

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 1

Molecular Biology & Biotechnology : 1

Education : 2

Commerce : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC rules and regulations

Also Read : From Mukesh Ambani to Ratan Tata, AI images of famous billionaires at Met Gala

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://curec.samarth.ac.in/ up to 26th May 2023.

A hard copy (pdf) of the application submitted online duly signed by the candidate and supported by self-attested photocopies of all supporting documents must reach the Registrar, Tezpur University, P.O.- Napaam, Dist.- Sonitpur, PIN-784028, Assam on or before 5th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here