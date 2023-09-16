Applications are invited for 40 vacant positions in Regional Medical Research Centre for North Eastern Region (RMRCNE), Dibrugarh, Assam.

Regional Medical Research Centre for North Eastern Region (RMRCNE), Dibrugarh, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 40 vacant positions purely on temporary contract basis for is short-term research project entitled “Establishment of health and demographic surveillance system in Dibrugarh”.

Name of post : Scientist D (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) in Pharmacology/ Community Medicine/ Biochemistry/ Pathology/ Microbiology/ Anatomy/ Physiology after MBBS with five years’ experience or post graduate diploma in medical subject after MBBS with six years’ experience or

MBBS degree recognized by MCI with 8 years experience in medical subject after MBBS degree.

Salary : Rs. 67000/- per month

Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Scientist B (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : 1st class master degree in life science /Microbiology / Anthropology / Sociology, / Social Work /Computer Application/Computer science / Statistics / Public Health/ Biotechnology from a recognized university with 2 years’ experience in a related field.

Or

2nd class master degree with Ph.D. in relevant subject from a recognized University.

Salary : Rs. 48000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Field Supervisor/ Research Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in Microbiology / Anthropology/Biochemistry/Chemistry/ Life Science / Biotechnology/ Social Work / Sociology /Computer Science / Computer Application from a recognized University with 3 years work experience from a recognized institution or Master degree in the relevant subject.

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Senior Research Fellowship

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Post graduate degree in Microbiology / Anthropology/ Biochemistry/ Chemistry/ Life Science / Biotechnology / Social Work / Public Health / Sociology/ Computer

Application/ computer science with NET qualification or graduate degree in professional course with NET qualification with two years of research experience

Salary : Rs. 28000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : 12th pass from a recognized institute with a valid driving license to drive Light Motor Vehicle (Goods & Passenger) and two -wheeler with/ without Gear

Salary : Rs. 15800/- per month

Age Limit : 25 years

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 30

Qualification & Experience : High School with certificate in Medical Laboratory Technology

Or

High school or equivalent with five years’ experience in related field (DMLT/ MLTBMLT) from a govt. institution or recognized institute. Candidate completing Intermediate with science subjects and BSc. shall be treated as equivalent to 2 and 3 years’ experience respectively.

Salary : Rs. 17000/- per month

Age Limit : 28 years

Name of post : Upper Division Clerk

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) 12th pass or equivalent from a recognized board with 5 years’ experience in administrative/ accounts related works.

Or

Graduate in any discipline with 2 years experience in administrative/accounts related works.

ii) A typing specd of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi or 10500 KDPH in English or 9000 KDPH in Hindi.

Salary : Rs. 17000/- per month

Age Limit : 28 years

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 11/10/23 and 12/10/2023 in 1CMR-RMRC, Dibrugarh

How to apply : Candidates may submit their applications in the prescribed format, duly filled in all respects along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self-attested, at the office on the day of the interview

