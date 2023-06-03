Assam Career : Apply for 40 vacancies in KVBSASU

Applications are invited for 40 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KVBSASU) Assam.

Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KVBSASU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 40 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 9

Subject wise vacancies :

Vedaadhyana : 1

Nyaya : 1

Sarvadarshana : 1

Sanskrit Sahitya : 1

Assamese : 1

Education : 1

Political Science : 1

Philosophy : 1

Vyakaran : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 1,44,200 -2,18,200/-

Qualification : As per UGC Regulations

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 10

Subject wise vacancies :

Vedaadhyana : 2

Vyakarana : 2

Sarvadarshana : 1

Philosophy : 1

Assamese : 1

Jyotisha : 1

Nyaya : 1

Political Science : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.1,31,400 – 2,17,100/-

Qualification : As per UGC Regulations

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 13

Subject wise vacancies :

Sanskrit Sahitya : 1

Music : 1

Jyotish : 1

Mimamsa : 1

Dharmasastra : 1

Philosophy : 1

Sarvadarshana : 1

Yoga : 1

Assamese : 1

Puranitihas : 1

Physical Education : 1

Computer Science : 1

English : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 57,700 -1,82,400/-

Qualification : As per UGC Regulations

Name of post : Lower Division Assistant (LDA)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000-49,000 + GP 6,200/-

Qualification :

Graduation in any discipline from any recognized University, preferably in Computer Application Desirable: Two years experience of working in any higher educational institution.

Name of post : Library Book Arranger (LBA)

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000-49,000 + GP 6,200/-

Qualification :

Graduation in any discipline from any recognized University 6 (six) Months Computer Application certificate from any recognised institution Desirable: Two years experience of working in a Library of any higher educational institution.

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 12,000-37,500 + GP 4,400/-

Qualification :

Must be Class-VIII Passed and not above Class-XII (HSSLC) Must have knowledge in operating Photocopier Machine Desirable: 2 (Two) years experience in handling laboratory equipments and computers in higher education institutions.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 4

Pay Scale : Rs. 12,000-37,500 + GP 4,400/-

Qualification :

Must be Class-VIII Passed and not above Class-XII (HSSLC) Must be physically fit with sound health to send documents/ files to various Offices within the University as well as outside the campus, etc. Must have knowledge in operating Photocopier Machine Must know driving (both two-wheeler and four-wheeler)

How to apply :

For the posts of Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor, candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://kbvsasun.ac.in/ up to 29th June 2023 till 5 PM. The candidates shall also submit 2 (two) sets of applications along with self attested photocopy of supporting documents to the office of the Registrar, Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Namati, Nalbari, Assam, PIN- 781337 on or before 5th July, 2023

For the posts of LDA/ LBA and Peon, candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://kbvsasun.ac.in/ up to 20th June 2023 till 5 PM. The candidates shall also submit 2 (two) sets of applications along with self attested photocopy of supporting documents to the office of the Registrar, Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Namati, Nalbari, Assam, PIN- 781337

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3, Link 4, Link 5