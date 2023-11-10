Applications are invited for 35 vacant positions or career in ASRLM Assam.

Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 35 vacant posts or career of Young Professionals.

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 35

Educational Qualification : Bachelor degree in Arts/Science/Commerce/Social Work/ Rural Development from a recognized university.

Also Read : Nita Ambani meets Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu during inauguration of Reliance Retail’s first Swadesh store

Desired Experience : Minimum 1 year experience in Community Development sector funded by State/Central Govt. The candidate must have expertise in using Internet based applications,

working with advanced word processing/spreadsheet including MS Word, MS Excel, MS Power Point, related applications. Basic knowledge of CBO structure under DAYNRLM. Designing training programmes and development of modules, manuals and kit etc. Excellent reading, writing, documentation, articulation & communication skills in English, Hindi and regional language. Mentoring, handholding and counselling skills. Willing to travel extensively in remote areas across the district.

Remuneration : The consolidated fixed remuneration of the Young Professionals shall be Rs. 25000/- per month.

Age Limit : 21-40 years as on 01-09-2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st December 2023 in Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Sivanath Gogoi Path, Panjabari, Guwahati-37, Assam. Reporting time is before 12 PM.

How to apply : Candidates may walk-in accordingly along with the prescribed application form and all original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self- attested copies of the same

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here