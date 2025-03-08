Applications are invited for recruitment of 34 vacant positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Residents. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) – Guwahati, an autonomous Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare – Government of India, was altogether established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY) in May 2017. The foundation stone of the Institute was laid by the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on May 26, 2017. The Institute has altogether been set up with the aim of correcting regional imbalances in quality tertiary level healthcare and attaining self-sufficiency in graduate and postgraduate medical education. The Institute intends to develop model patterns of teaching in undergraduate and postgraduate medical education in all its branches to demonstrate a high standard of medical education to all medical colleges and other allied institutions in India.

Name of post : Junior Resident (Non-Academic)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 34

Education Qualification : MBBS from recognized Institute/College

How to apply :

Candidates are to fill the application form attached herewith, scan the filled form and also the payment receipt as a single PDF document and upload the same in the link provided in the website which is https://aiimsguwahati.ac.in/page/applicationrms

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Last date of receiving application along with payment also is 10th March 2025 till 5 PM

Also Read : 10 inspiring quotes of Sheetal Devi

Application Fees :

Processing fee of Rs. 500/- is applicable. The same may also be deposited in the account details given below-

Account Name – AIIMS Guwahati

Account no – 40132694932

IFSC Code- SBIN0064360

Date of interview will be notified in the website

On the day of interview, all candidates are altogether instructed to bring all the original documents, 2 Passport size colored photograph, 1 set of photocopies for verification (Proof of Date of Birth, MBBS Marksheet & Degree Certificate, Caste Certificate OBC/SC/ST/EWS/PWBD, Attempt Certificate, FMGE Certificate if applicable, payment receipt).

Reporting time will be 8:30 to 10:30 AM on the specified date of the interview. No candidates will also be allowed after closing time i.e., 10:30 AM on the specified date of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here