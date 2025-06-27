Applications are invited for recruitment of 33 vacant positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Graduate Apprentice (Engineering/Non-Engineering)/Technician Apprentice (Diploma) Training in various Disciplines for a period of 1 year.

Name of post : Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees (Engineering) (BE/B.Tech)

No. of posts : 7

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 1

Mechanical Engineering : 1

Electrical Engineering : 1

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 1

Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering : 1

Computer Science & Engineering : 1

Qualification : A degree in engineering or technology granted by statutory University/by an institution empowered to award such degree by an act of Parliament. Graduate examination of Professional bodies recognized by the Central Government as equivalent to degree. Candidates who have completed their degree/diploma between 2020 to 2024 are only eligible to apply

Name of post : Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees (Non-Engineering) (B.Sc/B.A)

No. of posts : 9

Discipline wise vacancies :

Chemistry : 3

Physics : 3

Economics : 3

Qualification : A bachelors degree (regular) in relevant field Granted by statutory University/by an institution empowered to award such degree by the State Government or Central Government. Candidates who have completed their degree/diploma between 2020 to 2024 are only eligible to apply

Name of post : Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship Trainees

No. of posts : 17

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 3

Mechanical Engineering : 2

Electrical Engineering : 4

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 3

Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering : 3

Computer Science & Engineering : 2

Qualification : A diploma in engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Educational established by a State Government /by a University / by an Institute

recognized by the State Govt. or the Central Govt. Candidates who have completed their degree/diploma between 2020 to 2024 are only eligible to apply

Stipend :

Graduate Apprentice (Engineering/Non-Engineering graduates) : Rs 9000.00

Technician Apprentice (Diploma holders) : Rs 8000.00

How to apply :

Candidates should first register themselves in the recruitment portal of National Institute of Technology Silchar. For registration log on to http://recruitment.nits.ac.in/bopt/index.php

Last date for submission of application through online is 20 July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here