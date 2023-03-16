Assam Career : Apply for 317 vacancies in APSC

Applications are invited for 317 vacant positions under Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 317 vacant positions of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Engineer (Civil) under joint cadre of Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)D]

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Civil) under joint cadre of Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)D]

No. of posts : 73

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14,000/- to Rs.49,000/- + Grade Pay Rs 8,700/-

Qualification : Candidate must have a Diploma in Civil Engineering/Civil Engineering & Planning from any technical institute recognized by the Government. The Diplomas/Courses must be a Regular course. Diplomas/Courses obtained through Distance Mode of Education, by whatever name called, will not be accepted

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (Civil) under joint cadre of Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)D]

No. of posts : 244

Scale of Pay : Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs 12,700/-

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering from an Indian or foreign University recognized by the Government

OR

Passed Part A and B of the Associate Membership Examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) and possessing a certificate to that effect from the Institution of Engineers (India) only

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

How to apply :

For the posts of Junior Engineers, candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://apsc.nic.in/ from March 21, 2023 to April 20, 2023

For the posts of Assistant Engineers, candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://apsc.nic.in/ from March 22, 2023 to April 21, 2023

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees for Junior Engineers is April 22, 2023 and for Assistant Engineers is April 23, 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2