Applications are invited for 27 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in Rabindranath Tagore University Assam.

Rabindranath Tagore University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Registrar.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 7

Department wise vacancies :

Hindi : 1

Assamese : 1

Political Science : 1

English : 1

Bengali : 1

Botany : 1

Physics : 1

Qualification : As per latest UGC norms

Also Read : Top 10 baby girl names inspired by fruits

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 15

Department wise vacancies :

Political Science : 2

Chemistry: 1

Hindi: 2

Assamese : 2

English : 2

Bengali : 1

Botany : 2

Zoology : 2

Physics : 1

Qualification : As per latest UGC norms

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 4

Department wise vacancies :

Commerce : 1

Assamese : 1

Zoology : 2

Qualification : As per latest UGC norms

Name of post : Academic Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) Master degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

b) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in administration/management in Govt. educational institution.

Or

c) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

Or

d) 15 years of administrative experience of which 08 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Also Read : Hare Krishna Mandir : A perfect place to visit in North Guwahati with family

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to the Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai782435, Assam (India). The last date for receipt of applications is 21st August 2023

Application Fees : Candidates have to send a bank draft of Rs. 2000 (Non-refundable)for UR and OBC/MOBC candidate and Rs. 1500 (Non-refundable) for other reserved categories in favour of Rabindranath Tagore University, payable at State Bank of India, Hojai Branch, Hojai.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here