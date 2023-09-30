Applications are invited for 277 vacant positions in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Guwahati, Assam.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 277 vacant positions at all levels for Centres/locations across India.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 35

Qualification & Experience : Diploma in Engineering in relevant discipline with minimum 4 years of work experience

Name of post : Project Associate / Jr. Field Application Engineer

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience :

1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree

OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Name of post : Project Associate / Field Application Engineer

No. of posts : 150

Qualification & Experience :

1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree

OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline. Minimum 0-4 years work experience

Name of post : Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Manager

No. of posts : 25

Qualification & Experience :

1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree

OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline. Minimum 9-15 years work experience

Name of post : Project Officer (Outreach & Placement)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Two years full time MBA / Post-Graduation in Business Management / Business Administration / Marketing / IT or equivalent relevant professional qualification. Min. 3 years work experience

Name of post : Project Support Staff (Hindi Section)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. Graduate in Hindi with 50% marks

OR

2. Post Graduate in Hindi with 50% marks in Graduation. Minimum 3 years of relevant experience

Name of post : Project Support Staff (HRD)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

1. Graduate with 50% Marks

OR

2. Post Gradate (Preferably MBA in HR or equivalent)with 50% marks in Graduation. Min 3 years of work experience for graduates

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 8

Qualification & Experience :

Trade certificate in relevant trade with NCVT / ITI in the following discipline:

1. Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)

2. Electronics

3. Electronics Mechanic

4. Fitter / Mechanical Fitter. Min 3 years of work experience

Name of post : Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Officer

No. of posts : 50

Qualification & Experience :

1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree

OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline. Minimum 3 – 7 years work experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://cdac.in/ up to 20th October 2023 (18:00 hrs)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here