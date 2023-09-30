Applications are invited for 277 vacant positions in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Guwahati, Assam.
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 277 vacant positions at all levels for Centres/locations across India.
Name of post : Project Assistant
No. of posts : 35
Qualification & Experience : Diploma in Engineering in relevant discipline with minimum 4 years of work experience
Name of post : Project Associate / Jr. Field Application Engineer
No. of posts : 4
Qualification & Experience :
1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA
OR
2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA
OR
3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree
OR
4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline
Name of post : Project Associate / Field Application Engineer
No. of posts : 150
Qualification & Experience :
1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA
OR
2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA
OR
3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree
OR
4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline. Minimum 0-4 years work experience
Name of post : Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Manager
No. of posts : 25
Qualification & Experience :
1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA
OR
2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA
OR
3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree
OR
4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline. Minimum 9-15 years work experience
Name of post : Project Officer (Outreach & Placement)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : Two years full time MBA / Post-Graduation in Business Management / Business Administration / Marketing / IT or equivalent relevant professional qualification. Min. 3 years work experience
Name of post : Project Support Staff (Hindi Section)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
1. Graduate in Hindi with 50% marks
OR
2. Post Graduate in Hindi with 50% marks in Graduation. Minimum 3 years of relevant experience
Name of post : Project Support Staff (HRD)
No. of posts : 3
Qualification & Experience :
1. Graduate with 50% Marks
OR
2. Post Gradate (Preferably MBA in HR or equivalent)with 50% marks in Graduation. Min 3 years of work experience for graduates
Name of post : Project Technician
No. of posts : 8
Qualification & Experience :
Trade certificate in relevant trade with NCVT / ITI in the following discipline:
1. Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)
2. Electronics
3. Electronics Mechanic
4. Fitter / Mechanical Fitter. Min 3 years of work experience
Name of post : Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Officer
No. of posts : 50
Qualification & Experience :
1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA
OR
2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA
OR
3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree
OR
4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline. Minimum 3 – 7 years work experience
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://cdac.in/ up to 20th October 2023 (18:00 hrs)
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here