Applications are invited for recruitment of 266 vacant positions or career in Central Bank of India Assam.

Central Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Zone Based Officers in Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad zones. Central Bank of India, a leading Public Sector Bank, with PAN India Branch Network of More than 4500 branches, with total business of more than Rs. 6,65,000 Crores and driven by talented work force of 33000 plus employees.

Name of post : Zone Based Officers

No. of posts : 266

Zone wise vacancies :

Guwahati : 43

Ahmedabad : 123

Chennai : 58

Hyderabad : 42

Qualification :

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates

possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible

Experience :

Candidates working/worked in Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs)/ Scheduled Cooperative Banks (Urban & State)/ Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) having minimum assets size of at least Rs.500.00 crores operating in India

a) In Officer/Supervisory cadre : 1 year

b) In Clerical Cadre : 3 years

Age Limit :

Not below 21 years and Not above 32 years as on 30.11.2024 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 30.11.2003 and not earlier than 01.12.1992 (both days inclusive).

Selection Procedure :

The selection will be on the basis of performance in written examination and interview

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/cbijan25/

Candidates can apply only online from 21.01.2025 to 09.02.2025 and no other mode of application will be accepted

Application Fees :

Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates : Rs. 175/- + GST

All Other Candidates : Rs. 850/- + GST

GST @ 18% extra will be charged on application fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here