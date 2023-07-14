Assam Career : Apply for 26 vacancies in BBCI Guwahati

Applications are invited for 26 vacant positions in Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam.
Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Residents and Medical Officers.
Name of post : Senior Resident
No. of posts : 18
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Medical Oncology : 2
- Gynaec. Oncology : 1
- Head & Neck Oncology : 1
- Radiation Oncology : 1
- Radiodiagnosis : 3
- Nuclear Medicine : 1
- Palliative Medicine : 4
- Pathology : 1
Qualification : MD / MS / DNB / DM or equivalent post graduate degrees or diplomas in relevant disciplines
Name of post : Medical Officer
No. of posts : 8
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Casualty : 4
- Intensive Care Unit (ICU) : 4
Qualification : MBBS with 1 year post qualification experience is desirable
How to apply : Candidates may submit their application in the prescribed format supported by attested copies of certificates & mark-sheets through e-mail to bbci_info@yahoo.co.in, in a single PDF file on or before 8th August 2023 (upto 5:00 PM).
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here