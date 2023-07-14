Assam Career : Apply for 26 vacancies in BBCI Guwahati

Applications are invited for 26 vacant positions in Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Residents and Medical Officers.

Name of post : Senior Resident

No. of posts : 18

Discipline wise vacancies :

Medical Oncology : 2

Gynaec. Oncology : 1

Head & Neck Oncology : 1

Radiation Oncology : 1

Radiodiagnosis : 3

Nuclear Medicine : 1

Palliative Medicine : 4

Pathology : 1

Qualification : MD / MS / DNB / DM or equivalent post graduate degrees or diplomas in relevant disciplines

Also Read : 5 places to visit in India if you hate rains

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Casualty : 4

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) : 4

Also Read : 5 ways to build trust in a relationship

Qualification : MBBS with 1 year post qualification experience is desirable

How to apply : Candidates may submit their application in the prescribed format supported by attested copies of certificates & mark-sheets through e-mail to bbci_info@yahoo.co.in, in a single PDF file on or before 8th August 2023 (upto 5:00 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here