Assam Career : Apply for 23 vacancies in Assam State Biodiversity Board

Applications are invited for 23 vacant positions in Assam State Biodiversity Board.

Assam State Biodiversity Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 23 vacant posts of Biodiversity Research Associate Program (BRAP) Fellows for assisting updation of 23 Zilla Parishad People’s Biodiversity Registers as per the guidelines of ‘PBR Quality Evaluation Framework’ issued by the National Biodiversity Authority.

Name of post : Biodiversity Research Associate Program (BRAP) Fellows

No. of posts : 23

Qualification : Master’s degree in Botany, Zoology, Ecology, Wildlife Biology, Forestry, Environmental Science, Conservation Science or related subjects.

Stipend : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Age Limit : 21-38 years

How to apply : Candidates may send the hard copy of their applications in the prescribed format ( as given in the website https://www.asbb.gov.in/) along with self-attested supporting documents to the Member Secretary, Assam State Biodiversity Board, 2nd Floor, Aranya Bhawan, Panjabari, Guwahati-781037.

Last date for receipt of applications along with all supporting documents is by 4 PM of May 6, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

