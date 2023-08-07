Applications are invited for 22 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in Assam Skill University.

Name of posts :

Professor

Assistant Professor

Senior Instructor

Junior Instructor

Deputy Controller of Examination

Deputy Registrar

Assistant Librarian

System Administrator

Administrative cum Admission Officer

Account Officer

No. of posts :

Professor : 4

Assistant Professor : 4

Senior Instructor : 4

Junior Instructor : 4

Deputy Controller of Examination : 1

Deputy Registrar : 1

Assistant Librarian : 1

System Administrator : 1

Administrative cum Admission Officer : 1

Account Officer : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Assam Skill University

How to apply : Candidates can send their completed two copies of application in prescribed form along with necessary enclosure to the office of The Registrar, Assam Skill University, 3rd Floor, DECT Building, Employment Office Complex, Rehabari, Guwahati-781008 (Assam) latest by 01.09.2023

Application Fees :

i) For the post of Professor, Assistant Professor, Deputy Controller of Examination, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Librarian-

Unreserved : Rs.1500/-

OBC/MOBC : Rs.1500/-

SC : Rs.750/-

ST(P) : Rs.750/-

ST(H) : Rs.750/-

Ex-Service Men/ Women/ EWS : Rs.750/-

ii) For the post of System Administrator, Administrative cum Admission Officer, Accounts Officer, Senior Instructor & Junior Instructor-

Unreserved : Rs.500/-

OBC/MOBC : Rs.500/-

SC : Rs.250/-

ST(P) : Rs.250/-

ST(H) : Rs.250/-

Ex-Service Men/ Women/ EWS : Rs.250/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here