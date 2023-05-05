Assam Career : Apply for 22 vacancies in ALIMCO

Applications are invited for 22 vacant positions in Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO).

Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 22 vacant positions on Direct Recruitment basis at ALIMCO HQ at Kanpur and its Auxiliary Production Centres at Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Jabalpur, Mohali, Ujjain and Regional Marketing Centres at New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad & Guwahati.

Name of post : Senior Manager

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Logistics, Warehouse & Transportation : 1

Quality Control : 1

Marketing : 1

Qualification : Full Time MBA/PGDM / Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with 14 years post qualification work experience

Name of post : Manager

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Service Department-After Sales Service : 1

Civil : 1

Design & Development : 1

Qualification : Full Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with 12 years post qualification work experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Finance & Accounts : 1

Exports : 1

Qualification : Full Time MBA/PGDM / Passed Final examination of Institute of Chartered Accountants / Institute of Cost Accountants of India with 10 years post qualification work experience

Also Read : Narasimha Jayanti 2023 : The Nava Narasimha Temples of Ahobilam

Name of post : Junior Manager

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

Production-Plastic : 1

Production Planning : 1

Marketing : 1

P&A : 1

Qualification : Full Time MBA/PGDM / Bachelors Degree in Engineering with 5 years post qualification work experience

Name of post : Officer

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

P&A : 1

QC-Mechanical : 1

Accounts : 1

Qualification : Full Time MBA/PGDM / Bachelors Degree in Engineering / Passed Final examination of Institute of Chartered Accountants / Institute of Cost Accountants of India

Name of post : Clerk & Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum full time three years’ degree course from any Government recognized

university/ Institution with 4 years post qualification work experience

Name of post : Jr. Store Keeper

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time 03 yrs Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Graduate with minimum 55% marks from a recognized Institute/University with 3 years post qualification work experience

Name of post : Shop Assistant (CNC Operator)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/ DME or ITI with specialization in Production from a Government approved/ recognized institute/ university with 4-7 years post qualification work experience

Name of post : Workman (Maintenance – Fitter)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : ITI Certificate from a Government recognized Institution in Fitter trade with 2 years post qualification work experience

Name of post : Saw Mill Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Certificate from a recognized ITI in Saw Machine Operator trade with 2 years post qualification work experience

Name of post : Machinist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Certificate from a recognized ITI in Machinist trade with 2 years post qualification work experience

Name of post : Workman (Maintenance – Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : ITI Certificate from a Government recognized Institution in Electrical/ Electrician Trade with 2 years post qualification work experience

Also Read : 10 gorgeous ethnic looks of Palak Tiwari

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to the Manager (P&A), ALIMCO, G.T. Road, Naramau Kanpur-209217 (UP).

Last date of receipt of application in the Corporation is 03.06.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here