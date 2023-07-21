Applications are invited for 21 vacant positions in CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat, Assam.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 19

Qualification : MSc in Environmental Science / Chemistry / Botany / Life Sciences /Botany /BE /BTech in Mechanical Engineering /MPharm

Remuneration : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers & Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Age Limit : Maximum age 35 years

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BSc in Botany

Remuneration : Rs. 18000/- per month + HRA

Age Limit : Maximum age 30 years

Name of post : Senior Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD in Zoology / Entomology

Remuneration : Rs. 42000/- per month + HRA

Age Limit : Maximum age 40 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/. Last date for submission through online is 28th July 2023 upto 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here