Applications are invited for 21 vacant positions in CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat, Assam.
Name of post : Project Associate-I
No. of posts : 19
Qualification : MSc in Environmental Science / Chemistry / Botany / Life Sciences /Botany /BE /BTech in Mechanical Engineering /MPharm
Remuneration : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA for NET / GATE qualifiers & Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others
Age Limit : Maximum age 35 years
Name of post : Field Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : BSc in Botany
Remuneration : Rs. 18000/- per month + HRA
Age Limit : Maximum age 30 years
Name of post : Senior Project Associate
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : PhD in Zoology / Entomology
Remuneration : Rs. 42000/- per month + HRA
Age Limit : Maximum age 40 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/. Last date for submission through online is 28th July 2023 upto 5 PM
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here