Assam Career : Apply for 20 vacancies in IIT Guwahati

Applications are invited for 20 vacant positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 20 vacant posts of Part Time Sports Instructor on temporary basis.

Name of post : Part Time Sports Instructor

No. of posts : 20

Discipline wise vacancies :

Athletics (Jump & Throw) : 2

Badminton : 1

Basketball : 2

Cricket : 1

Football : 1

Hockey : 2

Swimming : 2

Lawn Tennis : 2

Table Tennis : 2

Volleyball : 1

Weightlifting : 1

Chess : 1

Squash : 1

Water Polo : 1

Also Read : Dzukou Valley : A beautiful place to visit in Nagaland for a unique trekking experience in your life

Remuneration : Rs. 25000/- per month subject to service provided for a minimum of 24 days. If less than 24 days than it will be count as Rs.1000/- per day.

Qualification : Certificate in coaching or Degree in Physical Education or Participation in National / Inter University / Zonal Level competition with 10+2 general qualifications

Experience : Candidates having experience of teaching/coaching will be given preference

Age: 45 years (desirable)

Also Read : Lovely Mother’s Day 2023 wishes to share with your mother

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held at Old SAC building, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati at 09:30 AM on 31.05.2023

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview along with their CV, original documents and a set of photo copy of all relevant documents along with two (02) passport size colour photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here