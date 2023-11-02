Applications are invited for 20 vacant positions in Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Assam.
Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 20 vacant positions on Contract basis under Assam Urban Knowledge Hub (AUKH).
Name of post : Specialist
No. of posts : 5
Salary: Min. salary 1,00,000/- per month and negotiable based on work experience
Qualification :
i) Hydrogeologist : Masters in Hydrogeology. Must have experience in working with cities/govt. on projects for groundwater management, flood risk, climate resilience, sponge cities, or related
works
ii) Transport/Mobility Planner with graduation in Engineering : M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning
(Transport/Infrastructure/Mobility). Experience in urban transport projects, traffic planning, Transit oriented Development planning for cities or related works.
iii) Planner with graduation in Architecture : M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation). Must have experience in Landscape design projects like parks, water bodies, city beautification, etc. or related works
iv) Planner with graduation in Engineering : M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation). Must have experience urban design projects like under bridges, river-front, parks, junctions, or related urban design works
v) Environmental Planner : M. Plan / M. Tech in Environmental Planning. Must have experience in sustainable city development projects, water bodies rejuvenations, waste management, city greening, or related works
Experience : 8 years and above. Experience in at least 2 projects as team manager/team lead/senior member is desirable
Max. age limit: 55 years
Name of post : Mid-level Planners
No. of posts : 5
Salary: Min. salary 75,000/- per month and negotiable based on work experience
Qualification :
i) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (Transport/ Mobility/ Infrastructure)
ii) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation) with graduation in Engineering
iii) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation) with graduation/post grad in Sociology/ Geography
iv) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation) with graduation/post grad in Economics
v) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation) with graduation/post grad in Architecture
Experience : Above 6 years. Having done urban planning projects with institutions/agencies with
national presence, state level urban planning agencies, national/multi-national consultancies
Max. age limit: 55 years
Name of post : Junior Level Planners
No. of posts : 10
Salary: Min. salary 45,000/- per month and negotiable based on work experience
Qualification :
i) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (Urban/Regional/City/Town/Housing)
ii) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation) with graduation/post-graduation in Economics
iii) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation) with graduation/post-graduation in Sociology/ Geography
iv) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (Transport/Infrastructure/Mobility)
v) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation) with graduation/post-graduation in Engineering
vi) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation) with graduation/post-graduation in Architecture
Experience : 0-6 years. Should have clear concepts of physical planning, Assam Unified Bye-laws
2022 Assam Urban policies, Assam T&CP Act, GMDA Act, clarity in the concepts of ToD, TDR, TPS, LAP, Land pooling, etc. They must have excellent skills with MS office, especially PPT/Excel/Word. Additionally, the knowledge of GIS and or drawing software shall be an advantage.
Max. age limit: 45 years
How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://gmda-recruitment.in/ w.e.f. 10th November 2023 up to midnight of 28th November 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here