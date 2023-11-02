Applications are invited for 20 vacant positions in Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Assam.

Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 20 vacant positions on Contract basis under Assam Urban Knowledge Hub (AUKH).

Name of post : Specialist

No. of posts : 5

Salary: Min. salary 1,00,000/- per month and negotiable based on work experience

Qualification :

i) Hydrogeologist : Masters in Hydrogeology. Must have experience in working with cities/govt. on projects for groundwater management, flood risk, climate resilience, sponge cities, or related

works

ii) Transport/Mobility Planner with graduation in Engineering : M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning

(Transport/Infrastructure/Mobility). Experience in urban transport projects, traffic planning, Transit oriented Development planning for cities or related works.

iii) Planner with graduation in Architecture : M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation). Must have experience in Landscape design projects like parks, water bodies, city beautification, etc. or related works

iv) Planner with graduation in Engineering : M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation). Must have experience urban design projects like under bridges, river-front, parks, junctions, or related urban design works

v) Environmental Planner : M. Plan / M. Tech in Environmental Planning. Must have experience in sustainable city development projects, water bodies rejuvenations, waste management, city greening, or related works

Experience : 8 years and above. Experience in at least 2 projects as team manager/team lead/senior member is desirable

Max. age limit: 55 years

Name of post : Mid-level Planners

No. of posts : 5

Salary: Min. salary 75,000/- per month and negotiable based on work experience

Qualification :

i) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (Transport/ Mobility/ Infrastructure)

ii) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation) with graduation in Engineering

iii) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation) with graduation/post grad in Sociology/ Geography

iv) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation) with graduation/post grad in Economics

v) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation) with graduation/post grad in Architecture

Experience : Above 6 years. Having done urban planning projects with institutions/agencies with

national presence, state level urban planning agencies, national/multi-national consultancies

Max. age limit: 55 years

Name of post : Junior Level Planners

No. of posts : 10

Salary: Min. salary 45,000/- per month and negotiable based on work experience

Qualification :

i) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (Urban/Regional/City/Town/Housing)

ii) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation) with graduation/post-graduation in Economics

iii) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation) with graduation/post-graduation in Sociology/ Geography

iv) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (Transport/Infrastructure/Mobility)

v) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation) with graduation/post-graduation in Engineering

vi) M. Plan / M. Tech in Planning (any specialisation) with graduation/post-graduation in Architecture

Experience : 0-6 years. Should have clear concepts of physical planning, Assam Unified Bye-laws

2022 Assam Urban policies, Assam T&CP Act, GMDA Act, clarity in the concepts of ToD, TDR, TPS, LAP, Land pooling, etc. They must have excellent skills with MS office, especially PPT/Excel/Word. Additionally, the knowledge of GIS and or drawing software shall be an advantage.

Max. age limit: 45 years

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://gmda-recruitment.in/ w.e.f. 10th November 2023 up to midnight of 28th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here