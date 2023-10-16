Applications are invited for 20 vacant positions in Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, Assam.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 20 vacant positions of Professors and Associate Professors.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 1

Computer Science & Engineering : 2

Electrical Engineering : 1

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 1

Food Engineering & Technology : 2

Multimedia Communication and Design : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Engineering / Technology :

Ph. D. degree in relevant field and First class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the relevant branch.

AND

Minimum of 10 years of experience in teaching / research / industry out of which at least 3 years shall be at a post equivalent to that of an Associate Professor.

AND

At least 6 research articles at the level of Associate Professor in SCI/Scopus/UGC approved list of journals and at least 2 successful Ph.D. guided as Supervisor / Co-supervisor till the last date for submission of application.

OR

At least 10 research articles at the level of Associate Professor in SCI/Scopus / UGC approved list of journals till the last date for submission of application.

b) Multimedia Communication and Design :

Ph. D. degree in relevant field and First class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the relevant branch.

AND

Minimum of 10 years of experience in teaching / research / industry out of which at least 3 years shall be at a post equivalent to that of an Associate Professor.

AND

At least 6 research articles at the level of Associate Professor in SCI / Scopus/UGC approved list of journals and at least 2 successful Ph.D. guided as Supervisor / Co-supervisor till the last date for submission of application.

OR

At least 10 research articles at the level of Associate Professor in SCI/Scopus/UGC approved list of journals till the last date for submission of application.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 12

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 2

Computer Science & Engineering : 3

Electrical Engineering : 1

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 1

Food Engineering & Technology : 1

Instrumentation Engineering : 1

Mechanical Engineering : 1

Multimedia Communication and Design : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Engineering / Technology :

i. Ph.D. degree in the relevant field and First class or equivalent at either Bachelois or Master’s level in the relevant branch.

ii. At least 6 research articles in SCI/Scopus / UGC approved list of journals.

iii. Minimum of 8 years of experience in teaching / research / industry out of which at least 2 years shall be Post Ph.D. experience.

b) Multimedia Communication and Design :

i. Ph.D. degree in the relevant field and First class or equivalent at either Bachelois or Master’s level in the relevant branch.

ii. At least 6 research articles in SCI/Scopus / UGC approved list of journals.

iii. Minimum of 8 years of experience in teaching / research / industry out of which at least 2 years shall be Post Ph.D. experience.

How to apply : The applicants should send their application through the website https://www.cit.ac.in/ (Google Form Link) in advance. Last date for submission of online applications is 12th November 2023

The hard copies of the application along with all self-attested enclosures (along with 02 photocopies of the same) and original Demand Draft must reach the Office of The Registrar, Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar, P.O. & Dist.- Kokrajhar, BTR, Assam, Pin: 783370 on or before 19th November 2023 (midnight)

The applications should be accompanied with a Bank Draft of Rs. 1500/- for UR & OBC and Rs. 750/- for SC/ST in favor of CIT Kokrajhar payable at SBI Balagaon (IFSC: SBIN0007379). PWD/ Women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. The application fees once paid will not be refunded on any account

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here