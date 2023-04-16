Assam Career : Apply for 19 vacancies in TISS

Applications are invited for 19 vacant positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 19 vacant positions of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in its campuses at Mumbai (Main) and off-campuses at Tuljapur, Guwahati and Hyderabad.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 9

School wise vacancies :

School of Social Work (MC) : 1

School of Management & Labour Studies (MC) : 1

School of Human Ecology (MC) : 1

School of Habitat Studies (MC) : 1

School of Law, Rights & Constitutional Governance and Cultural Studies (MC) : 1

School of Social Sciences & Humanities (Guwahati Off-Campus) : 1

Hyderabad Off-Campus : 1

Tuljapur Off-Campus (Economics) : 1

Tuljapur/Guwahati Campus : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A i) An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree with at least 55% marks in Postgraduate Degree (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed) in the concerned/ allied/relevant discipline mentioned above, actively engaged in research with evidence of leading funded projects, and published work of high quality with a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed international and national UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the crite- ria given in Appendix II, Table 2; and

ii) A minimum of 10 years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant Professor/ Associate Professor/ Professor, and/or research experience at equivalent level at the University/ Accredited National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully completed at least 3-5 funded projects and guided at least two doctoral candidates

OR

B. An outstanding professional, having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/applied disciplines, from any academic institutions (not included in A ( ii ) above /industry/practice field, who has made significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/relevant discipline, and has minimum of 10 years’ experience in the field, supported by documentary evidence.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 5

School wise vacancies :

School of Social Work (MC) : 1

School of Media and Cultural Studies (MC) : 2

Advanced Centre for Women’s Studies (ACWS) (MC) : 1

Tuljapur Off- Campus (Political Science) : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) A good academic record, with a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/relevant disciplines mentioned above.

ii) A Postgraduate Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed).

iii) A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/ research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or Accredited Research Institution/industry with a minimum of seven publications in the peer-reviewed international or national UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 75 as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

School wise vacancies :

School of Human Ecology (MC) : 1

Jamsetji Tata School of Disaster Studies (MC) : 1

School of Education (MC) : 1

School of Rural Development, Tuljapur Campus : 1

Tuljapur (Social Sciences) : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A. i) Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET. Those, who have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016/ 2019 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be, are exempted from NET/ SLET/SET

OR

B) The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking

among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://tiss.edu/ up to May 10, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here