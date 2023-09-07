Applications are invited for 18 vacant positions in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur, Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 18 vacant posts of Senior Residents.

Name of post : Senior Resident

No. of posts : 18

Discipline wise vacancies :

Psychiatry : 9

Biochemistry : 2

Microbiology : 2

Pathology : 2

Radiology : 1

Anesthesiology : 2

Also Read : 6 baby boy and baby girl names inspired by Lord Krishna’s flute

Essential Qualification :

(i) MBBS degree and

(ii) PG Degree or Diploma in the concerned specialty from recognized Institution/University.

(iii) Registration under MCI or State Council.

Scale of Pay : Level -11 of Pay Matrix with entry pay of 67.7001- per month plus NPA and other allowances as admissible.

Also Read : Foundation stone laying ceremony of Rs. 770 crore PepsiCo manufacturing plant held in Nalbari

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 25th September 2023 from 10.30 a.m. onwards in the Conference Hall, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview along with biodata, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here