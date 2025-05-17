Applications are invited for recruitment of 17 vacant positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam.

CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR NEIST), Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technician and Technical Assistant. North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat, Assam, a constituent establishment of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi, is in multidisciplinary R&D work relevant to the country in general and North Eastern Region in particular. The CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology, formerly(RRL) , Jorhat came into being in the year 1961 as one of the multidisciplinary laboratories of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research(CSIR) under its Chemical Science Group of laboratories. Its major thrust of R&D activities is to develop indigeneous technologies by utilising the immense natural wealth of India. The North Eastern Region of the country being bestowed with an abundance of material resources like petroleum, natural Gas, Minerals, Tea as well as aromatic and Medicinal plants and hence the laboratories was targeted to undertake research for development of Know-How for a wide a range of industries and extension works. Over the years, the laboratory has generated more than 100 technologies in the areas of Agrotechnology, Biological and Oil Field Chemicals of which about 40% were of commercial success culminating in setting up of various industries through out the country. The laboratory also developed expertise in the areas like Natural Products Chemistry, drug and drug intermediates, VSK cement, Plant Technology, Agro-technologies, Petroleum Microbiology and Petrochemicals, Crude oil transportation, Paper and Paper Products, beneficiation Chemicals, ecology and environmental studies, Geotechnical investigations, foundation design engineering, soil and building materials etc. The annual turn over of the products produced with RRLtechnologies within the country is around Rs. 110 crores.

Name of post : Technician-I

No. of posts : 7

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification & Experience : SSC/10th Standard or equivalent with Science subjects, with minimum 55% marks and ITI certificate or national/ state trade certificate in relevant trades and 0-3 years work experience in relevant areas

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 10

Qualification & Experience : BSc with minimum 60% marks and also one year experience in related

discipline or Diploma in relevant branch of Engineering / Technology of atleast 3 years full time duration with minimum 60% marks and experience of 2 years in the relevant area/field

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the CSIR-NEIST website https://www.neist.res.in . The application opens on 17.05.2025 from 09:30 AM and closes on 06.06.2025 at 11:59 PM.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2