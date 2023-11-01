Applications are invited for 16 vacant positions in Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Assam.

Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 16 (Sixteen) number of posts of Food Safety Officer under Commissionerate of Food Safety and Drug Administration, Health & Family Welfare Department, Govt. of Assam.

Name of post : Food Safety Officer

No. of posts : 16

Educational Qualification:

a. A degree in Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Veterinary Science or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized University.

OR

b. A Bachelor degree or Masters Degree or Doctorate degree from a recognized University

or Institution in the relevant disciplines of Food Technology and Agricultural Sciences.

OR

c. Any other equivalent/ recognized qualification notified by the Central Government.

Scale of pay: Rs. 22,000/- – 97,000/-+ Grade Pay Rs. 9,400/- plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules

Age: A candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2023 as per Govt. Notification AAP.115/72/Pt.I/194 dated 10/03/2008. The upper age limit is relaxable for the candidates of reserved categories as per existing provision-

I. 5 years for SC/ST candidates i.e. upto 43 years.

II. 3 years for OBC/MOBC Candidates i.e. 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP.6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April, 2018.

III. For Persons with Disabilities (PWD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General Category of candidate as per Govt. Notification No.ABP.144/95/121 dated 28/10/2015.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions by visiting https://nhm.assam.gov.in -> Recruitment -> Medical and Health Recruitment Board, Assam

The last date for receipt of online application will be 20/11/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here