Assam Career : Apply for 16 vacancies in CSIR-NEIST Jorhat

Applications are invited for 16 vacant positions in CSIR- North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat, Assam.
Name of posts :
- Project Associate-I
- Senior Project Associate
- Project Associate-II
- Project Assistant
No. of posts :
- Project Associate-I : 5
- Senior Project Associate : 3
- Project Associate-II : 5
- Project Assistant : 3
Qualification : BE /BTech/ BSc /MSc/ PhD with minimum 2-4 years of work experience
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/ up to 12th July 2023 till 5 PM
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here