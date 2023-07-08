Assam Career : Apply for 16 vacancies in CSIR-NEIST Jorhat

Applications are invited for 16 vacant positions in CSIR- North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat, Assam.

CSIR- North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various project based positions.

Name of posts :

Project Associate-I

Senior Project Associate

Project Associate-II

Project Assistant

No. of posts :

Project Associate-I : 5

Senior Project Associate : 3

Project Associate-II : 5

Project Assistant : 3

Qualification : BE /BTech/ BSc /MSc/ PhD with minimum 2-4 years of work experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/ up to 12th July 2023 till 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here