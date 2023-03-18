Assam Career : Apply for 16 vacancies in Assam Gas Company Limited

Applications are invited for 16 vacant managerial and technical positions in Assam Gas Company Limited.

Assam Gas Company Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 16 vacant posts on regular basis in the Executive & Staff Cadre of the Company

Name of post : Sr. Manager (Projects)

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : PB-IV(Rs. 30,000-1,10,000) + Grade Pay Rs 15,700/-

Essential Qualification :

1)B.E/B.Tech in any branch of Engineering from recognized Institute.

AND

2)MBA/PGDM from recognized Institute

Experience : Candidates must possess minimum 15 (Fifteen) years of post qualification work experience including at least 07(seven) years of work experience in Oil & Gas sector.

Name of post : Manager (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : PB-IV(Rs. 30,000-1,10,000) + Grade Pay Rs 15,100/-

Essential Qualification : B.E/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute. Candidates having MBA/PGDM qualification from recognized Institute will get preference.

Experience : Candidates must possess minimum 8(eight) to 10 (ten) years of post qualification work

experience in a reputed PSU/Pvt Organization

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : PB-IV(Rs. 30,000-1,10,000) + Grade Pay Rs 14,500/-

Essential Qualification : Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from a reputed Medical College/ University recognized by Medical Council of India. Candidates having higher qualifications will get preference

Experience : Candidates must have a valid registration certificate (MCI or State Medical Council)

followed by atleast 05(five) years of Post qualification experience in a reputed hospital/Govt.

Hospital/Health Centres/Organization, etc

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Sales & Marketing)

No. of posts : 5

Scale of Pay : PB-IV(Rs. 30,000-1,10,000) + Grade Pay Rs 14,500/-

Essential Qualification :

1) Graduate Degree in any branch of Engineering from recognized Institute.

AND

2)MBA/PGDM from recognized Institute

Experience : Candidates must possess minimum 5 (Five) years of post qualification work experience in Sales & Marketing in a reputed PSU/Pvt Organization, including atleast 02(two) years of minimum experience in Oil & Gas Industry

Name of post : Assistant Manager (F&A)

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : PB-IV(Rs. 30,000-1,10,000) + Grade Pay Rs 14,500/-

Essential Qualification : Qualified Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Or

Qualified CMA from The Institute of Costs Accountants of India

Experience : Candidates must possess minimum 5 (Five) years of post qualification work experience in Finance/ Accounts/ Taxation/ Cost Accounting/ Auditing etc. in any reputed PSU/Pvt. Organization.

Name of post : Officer (HSE)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : PB-IV(Rs. 30,000-1,10,000) + Grade Pay Rs 13,900/-

Essential Qualification : B.E/B.Tech in Safety & Fire Engineering

Or

B.E/B.Tech in any discipline with M.Tech in Fire & Safety/Health Safety Environment/ Industrial Safety

Experience : Candidates must possess minimum 2 (two) years of post qualification work experience in reputed PSU/Pvt Organization in relevant field

Name of post : Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : PB-IV(Rs. 30,000-1,10,000) + Grade Pay Rs 13,900/-

Essential Qualification : B.E/B.Tech in any branch of Engineering from recognized Institute

Experience : Candidate must possess minimum 2(two) years of work experience in handling matters related to logistics, Transportation, Inter location movement in a sector related to Oil &

Gas

Name of post : Junior Engineer-II

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : PB-IV(Rs.22,000-97,000) + Grade Pay Rs 8,700/-

Essential Qualification : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized institute

Experience : Candidates must possess minimum 8(eight) to 10 (ten) years of post qualification work

experience in a reputed PSU/Pvt Organization in the field of Natural Gas/ Crude oil, Pipeline

installation/ maintenance

How to apply : Candidates can send their filled in application form along with all relevant self-attested (signed with dates) documents addressing to “The Managing Director, Assam Gas Company Limited, Duliajan, Dist-Dibrugarh, Pin-786602” clearly super scribing the Post applied for on or before 03/04/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here