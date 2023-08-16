Applications are invited for 15 vacant positions in Spices Board of India Assam.

Spices Board of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Executives and Trade Analyst in its offices in Guwahati, Guntur, Nizamabad, Gangtok, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Barabanki, Itanagar, Namsai, Agartala, Ponda, Una, Kochi.

Name of post : Executive (Marketing)

No. of posts : 6

Educational Qualification : MBA(Marketing) or equivalent (Regular Course)

Experience : Minimum 2 Years of Experience in Marketing/Exports of Agriculture/ Horticulture/ processed value added food products.

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/- per month for the first year and Rs 35,000/- per month for the extended period.

Age limit : Not exceeding 40 years.

Name of post : Executive (Development)

No. of posts : 8

Educational Qualification : B.Sc. (Agri./ Horti./ Forestry) (Regular Course) OR MSc. Botany (General / Specialization) (Regular Course)

Experience : Minimum Two years in the respective area of study or in Agri / Horti related fields.

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/- per month for the first year and Rs 35,000/- per month for the extended period.

Age limit : Not exceeding 40 years.

Name of post : Trade Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : MA (Economics) from a Recognized University under UGC (Regular Course)

Experience : Minimum 2 Years of Experience in Market Research / Trade or Exports Promotion/Data Analysis/ Digital Marketing / FMCG Experience.

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/- per month for the first year and Rs 35,000/- per month for the extended period.

Age limit : Not exceeding 40 years.

How to apply : Candidates may submit their applications in the given format (format attached as Annexure I) along with relevant documents in support of qualification and experience via email to hrd.sb-ker@gov.in on or before 9th September 2023.

Candidates should clearly mention the location of their choice in the Application.

The hard copy of the application may be submitted to the Secretary, Spices Board, Kochi on or before 9th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here