MC Das College, Sonai, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 15 vacant posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 15

Subject wise vacancies :

Botany : 3

Chemistry : 3

Mathematics : 3

Physics : 3

Zoology : 3

Eligibility Criteria : As per latest O.M. / Order of Govt. of Assam

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not exceed 38 years as on 01.01.2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC / MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the Format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Bank Draft of Rs.1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only) only in favour of the Principal / Secretary, MCD College, Sonai, Cachar payable at Sonai. The applications must reach the Principal, MC Das College, Sonai, P.O-Sonaimukh, Cachar, Assam within 17th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here