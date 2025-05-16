Applications are invited for recruitment of 15 vacant administrative positions or career under Kamrup Metro Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati under Kamrup Metro Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Peon, Driver and Process Server.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 11

Pay Scale : PB-12000-52000 GP 3900

Qualification :

The candidates must possess the minimum educational qualification of Class VIII standard passed, and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall not be eligible to apply for the said posts. Candidates applying for the post of Driver shall submit a copy of valid Driving License of four

wheelers

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : PB- 14000-70000 GP 5200

Qualification : Must possess the minimum education qualification of Class X (HSLC) standard form a recognised board. Must possess a valid LMV driving license issued by competant authority

Name of post : Process Server

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : PB- 14000-70000 GP 5200

Qualification :

1. Must be a graduate in any discipline

2. Must have knowledge in official language of Assam

Selection Procedure :

The selection process will be notified in due course of time. The candidates shall check the Notice Board as well the official website of Kamrup (M) District Judiciary

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in Standard Form as published in Part-IX of the Assam Gazette along with relevant testimonials/certificates and 4 (four) recent passport sized photographs.

Applicants may submit their applications to the office of the District & Sessions Judge, Kamrup(M), Guwahati, Panbazar, near Dighali Pukhuri, Cotton College Road, PIN-781001, Assam

Candidates who are already in Government service (central/ state or PSU) may apply through proper channel.

They shall have to produce No-Objection certificate from the present employer along with the application form.

Application form which is incomplete in any respect such as without photograph ,signature and valid mobile number, is liable to be rejected summarily.

Candidates applying for the post of Peon and Driver shall submit a self declaration stating about their educational qualification having qualified Class VIII standard passed and that they do possess qualification of HSSLC Passed and above

Last date for submission of applications is 31.05.2025 (till 5:00 p.m.)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here