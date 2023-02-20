Assam Career Apply for 15 vacancies in Jal Jeevan Mission

Applications are invited for 15 vacant positions under Jal Jeevan Mission Assam.

Jal Jeevan Mission Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various technical and administrative positions at Haflong PHE Division, Maibong PHE Division and Umrangshu Division in Dima Hasao District on contractual basis.

Name of post : Technical Officer-I

No. of posts : 8

Location wise vacancies :

Haflong PHE Division : 2

Maibong PHE Division : 3

Umrangshu PHE Division : 3

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification : B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ institution with minimum 60% marks.

Age Limit : Age not more than 35 years as on 1st January, 2023.

Name of post : Technical Officer-II

No. of posts : 3

Location wise vacancies :

Haflong PHE Division : 1

Maibong PHE Division : 1

Umrangshu PHE Division : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Qualification : Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ institution with minimum 65% marks.

Age Limit : Age not more than 35 years as on 1st January, 2023.

Name of post : District Coordinator-IMIS

No. of posts : 1

Location wise vacancies :

Haflong PHE Division : 1

Salary : Rs. 32,000/- per month

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science /Engineering or MCA, M.Sc. (IT), DOEACC-B level from a recognized university/Institution. At least Two years’ experience in relevant field.

Age Limit : Age not more than 40 years as on 1st January, 2023

Name of post : Microbiologist

No. of posts : 1

Location wise vacancies :

Haflong DLL under Haflong PHE Division : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification : M. Sc in Microbiology/Biotechnology/Biological Science from a recognized university/Institution. Minimum 2 to 3 years experience in relevant fields

Age Limit : Age not more than 38 years as on 1st January, 2023

Name of post : Lab Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Location wise vacancies :

Haflong DLL under Haflong PHE Division : 1

Salary : Rs. 18,500/- per month

Qualification : Minimum Higher Secondary or 10+2 passed in Science Stream with Chemistry as one of the subject from recognized Board / University / Institute

Age Limit : Age not more than 38 years as on 1st January, 2023

Name of post : DEO cum Sample in charge

No. of posts : 1

Location wise vacancies :

Haflong DLL under Haflong PHE Division : 1

Salary : Rs. 16,000/- per month

Qualification : Minimum Higher Secondary or 10+2 passed in any Stream with six months Computer Certificate / Diploma

Age Limit : Age not more than 40 years as on 1st January, 2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://jjmassam.in/index.php/main/pg/Recruitment

The Last Date of submission of application form is 25/02/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here