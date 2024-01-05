Applications are invited for recruitment of 15 vacant positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 15 vacant posts or career in the project entitled “Scheme for financial assistance for setting up of Electronics & ICT Academies” at the Centre for Educational Technology (CET),

Name of post : Program Manager

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

(i) Ph.D. in Electronics and Communication (EC) Engineering or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 06 Yrs relevant experience. OR

(ii) M. Tech / M.E. in Electronics and Communication (EC) Engineering or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 10 years relevant experience

Name of post : System Administrator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

(i) Ph.D. in Electronics and Communication (EC) Engineering or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 03 Yrs relevant experience OR

(ii) M.Tech. / M.E. in Electronics and Communication (EC) Engineering or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 06 years relevant experience OR

(iii) B. Tech / B.E in Electronics and Communication (EC) Engineering or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 10 years relevant experience. Preference will be given to candidates having Industry certifications in Networking/Linux.

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification:

(i) M. Tech / M.E. in Electronics and Communication (EC) Engineering or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 03 years relevant experience OR

(ii) B. Tech / B.E in Electronics and Communication (EC) Engineering or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 06 years relevant experience. Preference will be given to candidates having knowledge of mapping NSQF Levelling

Name of post : Associate Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

(i) M. Tech / M.E. in Electronics and Communication (EC) Engineering or Electronics and Electrical (EE) Engineering or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 02 years

relevant experience OR

(ii) B. Tech / B.E in Electronics and Communication (EC) Engineering or Electronics and Electrical (EE) Engineering or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 05 years relevant experience. Preference will be given to candidates having knowledge of mapping NSQF Levelling

Also Read : Funniest memes that netizens brought up regarding Nupur Shikhare’s attire on his wedding with Ira Khan

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

(i) M. Tech / M.E. in Engineering OR

(ii) B. Tech / B.E in Engineering with 03 years relevant experience. Preference will be given to candidates having knowledge of mapping NSQF Levelling

Name of post : Associate Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

(i) Master Degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute with 03 years relevant experience OR

(ii) Bachelor Degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute with 06 years relevant experience. Preference will be given to candidates having knowledge in procurement procedures and interaction with vendors.

Name of post : Assistant Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Bachelor Degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute with 03 years relevant experience. Preference will be given to candidates having knowledge in procurement procedures and interaction with vendors.

Also Read : 10 important tips for a safe and sound picnic

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification:

Bachelor Degree in any discipline. Preference will be given to candidates having computer proficiency with commonly used packages like MS-Word, Excel Power Point or equivalent.

Name of post : Senior Project Technician

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification: (i) B.A with 7 years relevant experience or

(ii) ITI Certificate. Preference will be given to candidates having computer proficiency with commonly used packages like MS-Word, Excel, MS Power Point and maintaining filing and storage in the office.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://eict.iitg.ac.in/recruitment up to 15th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here