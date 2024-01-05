Applications are invited for recruitment of 15 vacant positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 15 vacant posts or career in the project entitled “Scheme for financial assistance for setting up of Electronics & ICT Academies” at the Centre for Educational Technology (CET),
Name of post : Program Manager
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification:
(i) Ph.D. in Electronics and Communication (EC) Engineering or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 06 Yrs relevant experience. OR
(ii) M. Tech / M.E. in Electronics and Communication (EC) Engineering or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 10 years relevant experience
Name of post : System Administrator
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification:
(i) Ph.D. in Electronics and Communication (EC) Engineering or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 03 Yrs relevant experience OR
(ii) M.Tech. / M.E. in Electronics and Communication (EC) Engineering or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 06 years relevant experience OR
(iii) B. Tech / B.E in Electronics and Communication (EC) Engineering or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 10 years relevant experience. Preference will be given to candidates having Industry certifications in Networking/Linux.
Name of post : Project Engineer
No. of posts : 5
Essential Qualification:
(i) M. Tech / M.E. in Electronics and Communication (EC) Engineering or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 03 years relevant experience OR
(ii) B. Tech / B.E in Electronics and Communication (EC) Engineering or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 06 years relevant experience. Preference will be given to candidates having knowledge of mapping NSQF Levelling
Name of post : Associate Project Engineer
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification:
(i) M. Tech / M.E. in Electronics and Communication (EC) Engineering or Electronics and Electrical (EE) Engineering or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 02 years
relevant experience OR
(ii) B. Tech / B.E in Electronics and Communication (EC) Engineering or Electronics and Electrical (EE) Engineering or Computer Science (CS) or Information Technology (IT) with 05 years relevant experience. Preference will be given to candidates having knowledge of mapping NSQF Levelling
Name of post : Technical Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification:
(i) M. Tech / M.E. in Engineering OR
(ii) B. Tech / B.E in Engineering with 03 years relevant experience. Preference will be given to candidates having knowledge of mapping NSQF Levelling
Name of post : Associate Project Scientist
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification:
(i) Master Degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute with 03 years relevant experience OR
(ii) Bachelor Degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute with 06 years relevant experience. Preference will be given to candidates having knowledge in procurement procedures and interaction with vendors.
Name of post : Assistant Project Scientist
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification:
Bachelor Degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute with 03 years relevant experience. Preference will be given to candidates having knowledge in procurement procedures and interaction with vendors.
Name of post : Office Assistant
No. of posts : 2
Essential Qualification:
Bachelor Degree in any discipline. Preference will be given to candidates having computer proficiency with commonly used packages like MS-Word, Excel Power Point or equivalent.
Name of post : Senior Project Technician
No. of posts : 2
Essential Qualification: (i) B.A with 7 years relevant experience or
(ii) ITI Certificate. Preference will be given to candidates having computer proficiency with commonly used packages like MS-Word, Excel, MS Power Point and maintaining filing and storage in the office.
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://eict.iitg.ac.in/recruitment up to 15th January 2024
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here