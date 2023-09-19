Applications are invited for 15 vacant positions in Centre for Plasma Physics (CPP-IPR), Sonapur, Assam.
Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Scientific Assistant in Centre for Plasma Physics (CPP-IPR) and its other institutions across India.
Name of post : Scientific Assistant
No. of posts : 15
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Civil : 1
- Mechanical : 3
- Electronics : 5
- Electrical : 1
- Computer : 2
- Instrumentation : 3
Also Read : Anand Mahindra lauds Mohammed Siraj for his compassionate gesture
Qualification :
Civil : Diploma in Civil Engineering (3 years after SSC) with minimum 60% marks.
Mechanical : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (3 years after SSC) with minimum 60% marks.
Electronics : Diploma in Electronics Engineering (3 years after SSC) with minimum 60% marks.
Electrical : Diploma in Electrical Engineering (3 years after SSC) with minimum 60% marks.
Computer : Diploma in Computer Engineering (3 years after SSC) OR B.Sc. in Computer
Science with minimum 60% marks.
Instrumentation : Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering (3 years after SSC) with minimum 60% marks.
Pay : Level-6 of Pay Matrix and Initial Basic Pay Rs. 35,400/- p.m. (As per 7th CPC).
Also Read : Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 : Greetings, messages and wishes to send on this auspicious occasion
How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online at the Institute’s website
http://www.ipr.res.in/documents/jobs_career.html by 13/10/2023 (till 5.30 P.M).
Application Fees :
- SC/ST/Female/PwBD/EWS/ Ex-Serviceman : Nil
- For Other Categories : Rs. 200/-
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here