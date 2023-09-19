Applications are invited for 15 vacant positions in Centre for Plasma Physics (CPP-IPR), Sonapur, Assam.

Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Scientific Assistant in Centre for Plasma Physics (CPP-IPR) and its other institutions across India.

Name of post : Scientific Assistant

No. of posts : 15

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 1

Mechanical : 3

Electronics : 5

Electrical : 1

Computer : 2

Instrumentation : 3

Qualification :

Civil : Diploma in Civil Engineering (3 years after SSC) with minimum 60% marks.

Mechanical : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (3 years after SSC) with minimum 60% marks.

Electronics : Diploma in Electronics Engineering (3 years after SSC) with minimum 60% marks.

Electrical : Diploma in Electrical Engineering (3 years after SSC) with minimum 60% marks.

Computer : Diploma in Computer Engineering (3 years after SSC) OR B.Sc. in Computer

Science with minimum 60% marks.

Instrumentation : Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering (3 years after SSC) with minimum 60% marks.

Pay : Level-6 of Pay Matrix and Initial Basic Pay Rs. 35,400/- p.m. (As per 7th CPC).

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online at the Institute’s website

http://www.ipr.res.in/documents/jobs_career.html by 13/10/2023 (till 5.30 P.M).

Application Fees :

SC/ST/Female/PwBD/EWS/ Ex-Serviceman : Nil

For Other Categories : Rs. 200/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here