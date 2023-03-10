Assam Career : Apply for 14 vacancies in Assam Agricultural University

Applications are invited for 14 vacant positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various contractual posts under Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) presently functioning in different stations of Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree (min two years duration) in Agri or allied subjects, from any Govt. recognized University/Institutions.

Working Experience: Preference will be given to candidates with professional experience of working in agri. value chains including farm management/ managing large scale agricultural production operations and knowledge of agricultural practices, principles of conducting varietal assessments, field trials and seed production.

Name of post : Project Associate (Fisheries)

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification : The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree (full time, minimum two years duration) in Fisheries Science (M.F.Sc.) from any Govt. recognized University/ Institutions.

Working Experience : Sufficient professional experience of working in fisheries value chains including farm management/ managing large scale fish production operations and knowledge of fish culture practices, principles of extension education, field trials and seed production etc., will be preferred

Name of post : Assistant Project Scientist (GIS)

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualification : The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in allied subject with Specialization in GIS/ Remote Sensing related fields.

Working Experience : Sufficient experience in handling GIS/ Remote Sensing related work in any public/private sector organization

Name of post : Assistant Project Scientist (Seed/ Agronomy/ PH)

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification : The applicant must possess Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture or Agriculture Engineering or Rural development or related field.

Working Experience: Sufficient working experience in the required field including basic knowledge of agriculture, extension techniques and rice value chain

Name of post : Accounts Manager

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : The applicant must possess at least Bachelor Degree in Commerce/ Accountancy/ Finance and Accounts or a closely related field from a recognized University/Institute.

Working Experience: The applicant must have at least Five years of professional experience in accounting management in any Public/ Private sector organization

Name of post : Field Data Enumerator (FDE)

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.

Working Experience: Candidates having experience in the field of agri-marketing will be given preference, particularly field data collection including with electronic/digital devices.

Name of post : Research Technician

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualification : At least Higher Secondary (10+2) pass.

Working Experience: Preference will be given to candidates with experience in rice production or farming and rice machinery operations. Experience in organizing Farmers meetings and community mobilization would be an added advantage.

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualifications and experience may submit their applications in prescribed format along with certificates, marksheets and testimonials to amiu.apart@gmail.com on or before March 20, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here