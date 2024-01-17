Applications are invited for recruitment of 127 vacant positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 127 vacant positions or career of Senior Residents (Non-Academic) on tenure basis altogether in various Departments.

Name of post : Senior Residents (Non-Academic)

No. of posts : 127

Also Read : PM Modi’s devotional service at an important site for devotees of Lord Ram ahead of inauguration of Ram Mandir

Discipline wise vacancies :

Anaesthesiology : 7

Anatomy : 5

Biochemistry : 8

Burns and plastic Surgery : 1

Cardiology : 1

Cardiothoracic & Vascular surgery : 1

Community & Family Medicine : 3

Dentistry : 2

Dermatology : 4

ENT : 8

Forensic Medicine & Toxicology : 5

General Medicine : 7

General Surgery : 9

Medical Oncology/Hematology : 1

Microbiology : 5

Neonatology : 1

Neurology : 1

Neurosurgery : 1

Obstetrics & Gynaecology : 5

Ophthalmology : 7

Orthopaedics : 2

Paediatric Surgery : 1

Paediatrics : 6

Pathology : 8

Pharmacology : 3

PMR : 2

Physiology : 5

Psychiatry : 3

Pulmonary Medicine : 2

Radiology : 4

Transfusion Medicine : 5

Trauma & Emergency : 3

Urology : 1

Essential Qualification :

A Post Graduation Medical Degree (MD/MS/DNB) or Equivalent in respective discipline; MDS for Dentistry from recognized University/Institute as provided under the Residency Scheme. All the terms and conditions also of the Residency Resident Scheme will be applicable.

Essential Qualification for Non-Medical Candidates in the following disciplines

Anatomy:- M.Sc., Ph.D. (Human Anatomy) Physiology :- M.Sc., Ph.D. (Medical Physiology / Physiology) Biochemistry:- M.Sc., Ph.D. (Medical Biochemistry / Biochemistry) Microbiology:- M.Sc., Ph.D. (Medical Microbiology/Microbiology) from a recognized University/Institute

Also Read : Ram Mandir’s pre- Pran Pratistha rituals started from January 16

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://aiimsguwahati.ac.in/page/recruitapp

The last date of receipt of online application is 31.01.24

Application Fees :

a. General/OBC Category : Rs.1500/- with transaction charges as applicable.

b. SC/ST/EWS Category : Rs. 1200/- with transaction charges as applicable.

c. PWBD Category : No application fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here