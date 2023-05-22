Assam Career : Apply for 12 vacancies in BBCI Guwahati

Applications are invited for 12 vacant positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Nurse, Laboratory Technician and Phlebotomist.

Name of post : Nurse

No. of posts : 9

Essential qualification: B.Sc. (Nursing) / M.Sc. Nursing / Diploma in Oncology Nursing

Salary : Rs. 29,000/- per month

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 2

Essential qualification: B.Sc with DMLT. One-year experience in Hospital.

Salary : Rs.19,100/- per month and above as per experience.

Name of post : Phlebotomist

No. of posts : 2

Essential qualification: HSC + DMLT.

Salary : Rs.16,300/- per month and above as per experience

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 24th May 2023 and 25th May 2023 in the Conference Hall, 2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016. Reporting Time : 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 am

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling above requirements may walk in for interview along with CV and original / attested copies of all certificates and testimonials.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2