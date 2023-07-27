Applications are invited for 12 vacant non-teaching positions in Assam Women’s University.
Assam Women’s University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 12 vacant administrative positions on regular basis.
Name of posts :
- Registrar
- Finance Officer
- Controller of Examination
- Academic Registrar
- Deputy Controller of Examination
- Deputy Registrar
- Assistant Librarian
- Accountant
- Junior Accountant
- Junior Administrative Assistant
- Junior Assistant
- Peon
No. of posts :
- Registrar : 1
- Finance Officer : 1
- Controller of Examination : 1
- Academic Registrar : 1
- Deputy Controller of Examination : 1
- Deputy Registrar : 1
- Assistant Librarian : 1
- Accountant : 1
- Junior Accountant : 1
- Junior Administrative Assistant : 1
- Junior Assistant : 1
- Peon : 1
Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Assam Women’s University (Please go through the detailed advertisement, link of which is given below)
How to apply : Candidates may send their applications accompanied by all relevant testimonials (including educational qualifications and experience, if applicable) along with a Bank Draft of requisite amount in favour of the Registrar, Assam Women’s University, Jorhat (A/C No.: 37489604297, IFS Code: SBIAT0002003) payable at State Bank of India, Assam Agricultural University Branch. The applications must reach the Office of the Registrar, Assam Women’s University, Rowriah, Jorhat, Assam-785004 on or before 31/08/2023.
Please ensure to email the soft-copy of the Application and relevant documents to recruitment@awu.ac.in with the subject line “Application for the post of as per Advt. No……”.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here