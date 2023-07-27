Applications are invited for 12 vacant non-teaching positions in Assam Women’s University.

Assam Women’s University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 12 vacant administrative positions on regular basis.

Name of posts :

Registrar

Finance Officer

Controller of Examination

Academic Registrar

Deputy Controller of Examination

Deputy Registrar

Assistant Librarian

Accountant

Junior Accountant

Junior Administrative Assistant

Junior Assistant

Peon

Also Read : 10 amazing resorts to visit near Guwahati with kids in last phase of summer vacation

No. of posts :

Registrar : 1

Finance Officer : 1

Controller of Examination : 1

Academic Registrar : 1

Deputy Controller of Examination : 1

Deputy Registrar : 1

Assistant Librarian : 1

Accountant : 1

Junior Accountant : 1

Junior Administrative Assistant : 1

Junior Assistant : 1

Peon : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Assam Women’s University (Please go through the detailed advertisement, link of which is given below)

Also Read : 7 stylish casual looks of Ananya Panday in the first half of 2023

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications accompanied by all relevant testimonials (including educational qualifications and experience, if applicable) along with a Bank Draft of requisite amount in favour of the Registrar, Assam Women’s University, Jorhat (A/C No.: 37489604297, IFS Code: SBIAT0002003) payable at State Bank of India, Assam Agricultural University Branch. The applications must reach the Office of the Registrar, Assam Women’s University, Rowriah, Jorhat, Assam-785004 on or before 31/08/2023.

Please ensure to email the soft-copy of the Application and relevant documents to recruitment@awu.ac.in with the subject line “Application for the post of as per Advt. No……”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here