Applications are invited for 11 vacant positions in Labour Welfare Department, Govt. of Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 11 vacant positions of Insurance Medical Officer in Labour Welfare Department, Govt. of Assam.

Name of post : Insurance Medical Officer (IMO, ESI Scheme, Assam under Labour Welfare

Department

No. of posts : 11

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12700/- per month

Also Read : Top 10 things to do with your kids in summer vacation before they go back to school

Education Qualification : Minimum qualification should be MBBS having Registration under Assam Medical Council, 1960.

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2023. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

Also Read : Top 10 beautiful gardens to visit in Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://apscrecruitment.in

Last date for submission of online applications is 25th August 2023

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC /ST /OBC /MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees is 27th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here