Applications are invited for 109 vacant positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar, Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 109 vacant positions.

Name of posts :

Registrar

Librarian

Assistant Registrar

Technical Officer

Technical Assistant

Junior Engineer

SAS Assistant

Superintendent

Senior Technician

Senior Assistant

Stenographer

Technician

Junior Assistant

Also Read : 4 colleges in Assam to study BA in Mass Communication

No. of posts :

Registrar : 1

Librarian : 1

Assistant Registrar : 2

Technical Officer : 1

Technical Assistant : 23

Junior Engineer : 6

SAS Assistant : 2

Superintendent : 7

Senior Technician : 14

Senior Assistant : 8

Stenographer : 1

Technician : 28

Junior Assistant : 15

Qualification : As per rules and regulations of NIT Silchar

Also Read : Assam Tourism : Top 10 places to visit in Sivasagar

How to apply : Candidate possessing requisite qualification and / or experience are required to apply through online portal URL: http://recruitment.nits.ac.in

The prescribed format of the application form (after submission of application) can be downloaded from NIT Silchar website (http://recruitment.nits.ac.in) and be sent through speed post/registered post to “The Registrar, National Institute of Technology Silchar, P.O. Silchar – 788 010, Assam.”

The last date for submission of application through online is 08.08.2023, 17:00 and last date for receiving of Hardcopy of the filled in, online generated application form along with necessary enclosures by 16.08.2023, 17:00 through post only

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here