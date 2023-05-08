Assam Career : Andrew Yule & Company Limited Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Andrew Yule & Company Limited

Andrew Yule & Company Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Asst. General Manager (QC & Marketing), / Manager (QC & Marketing) on Contractual Basis for a period of 03 (Three) Years in Tea Division of the Company.

Name of post : Asst. General Manager (QC & Marketing) / Manager (QC & Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate Degree in Plantation Management/ Bio-Science / Science / Arts / Commerce preferably with postgraduate Degree/Diploma (2 Years) in Management / Agricultural Science.

Experience : 12/10 years post qualification experience in Tea Tasting, Quality Control and Marketing functions in the Tea Industry. Candidates having excellent knowledge of assessing the quality of both Orthodox & CTC Tea & knowing both domestic & export buyers and having potential to increase the business will be preferred.

How to apply : Candidates may apply online through the link given in the website www.andrewyule.com on or before June 04, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

