Applications are invited for recruitment of 43 vacant positions or career in ALIMCO Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 43 vacant posts or career on a Direct Recruitment Basis at ALIMCO HQ at Kanpur and its ALIMCO Auxiliary Production Center at Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Jabalpur, Mohali, Ujjain, Faridabad and Regional Marketing Centers at New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ranchi, Guwahati (Assam) & Chennai in 2025.

Name of posts :

General Manager (P&A)

Assistant Manager (P&A)

Junior Manager (P&A)

Medical Officer

Deputy Manager (Marketing)

Officer (P&O)

Officer (Audiologist)

Manager (F&A)

Deputy Manager (F&A)

Junior Manager (F&A)

Officer (Accounts)

Accountant

SAP Specialist (FICO)

SAP Specialist (General & MM)

SAP Specialist (PP & QM)

SAP Specialist (ABAP)

SAP Specialist General & PM

SAP Specialist (BASIS)

Specialist – SAP SD (Sales and Distribution)

Hardware & Network Engineer

Specialist – SAP General

AI Engineer/ Data Scientist

Deputy Manager (Material Management)

Store Assistant (MM General)

Officer (Production)

Shop Assistant (CNC Operator)

Junior Manager (QC-Mechanical)

No. of posts :

General Manager (P&A) : 1

Assistant Manager (P&A) : 1

Junior Manager (P&A) : 2

Medical Officer : 1

Deputy Manager (Marketing) : 1

Officer (P&O) : 5

Officer (Audiologist) : 5

Manager (F&A) : 1

Deputy Manager (F&A) : 1

Junior Manager (F&A) : 1

Officer (Accounts) : 2

Accountant : 5

SAP Specialist (FICO) : 1

SAP Specialist (General & MM) : 1

SAP Specialist (PP & QM) : 1

SAP Specialist (ABAP) : 1

SAP Specialist General & PM : 1

SAP Specialist (BASIS) : 1

Specialist – SAP SD (Sales and Distribution) : 1

Hardware & Network Engineer : 1

Specialist – SAP General : 1

AI Engineer/ Data Scientist : 1

Deputy Manager (Material Management) : 1

Store Assistant (MM General) : 2

Officer (Production) : 1

Shop Assistant (CNC Operator) : 2

Junior Manager (QC-Mechanical) : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per ALIMCO norms

How to apply :

The eligible candidates may apply through online for any position in the Corporation and have to create their profile first by clicking on the following link- https://erp.alimco.in/sap/bc/webdynpro/sap/zhrap_erecuritment

The applicants can start applying registration form 24.05.2025 since 12:00 noon and last Date

for Submission of the Online Application Form in the Corporation is 07.07.2025 by 05:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here