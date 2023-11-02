Assam Career AIWTD Society Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society.

Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Officer and Communication & Media Specialist.

Name of post : Project Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Master Degree from any Govt. recognized University/Institutions.

Experience: Minimum 15 years’ experience in Partnership management with service providers both public and private, coordinating relationship with project stakeholders as well as external resource agencies

Remuneration : Indicative consolidated remuneration will be in the range of Rs. 1,50,000/- per month or 30% hike on the existing remuneration whichever is less. Depending on qualification, experience and competency of the candidate, the salary is negotiable

Name of post : Communication & Media Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Applicants must have a Master’s degree in Communications, Social Sciences, Administrative Sciences, Political Sciences, International Relations, Marketing, Journalism, or related fields.

Experience : Minimum ten (10) years of experience across communications and media strategy, media planning, content management, public relations, and digital/social media engagement

Remuneration : The monthly remuneration would be Rs 1,00,000/- to 1,20,000/- or 30% hike on

the existing remuneration whichever is less. Depending on qualification, experience and competency of the candidate, the remuneration is negotiable.

Age Criteria: Not more than 50 years as on 1st January, 2023.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held on 10th November 2023 from 10:30 AM to 4 PM in AIWTD Society, 3rd Floor, Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Ulubari, Guwahati – 7, Assam.

How to apply : Candidates may appear before the selection committee with all original documents in support of age, qualification, and experience along with self attested photocopies of the same. The candidates are also required to carry 2 copies of recent passport photograph along with the prescribed application form available on the AIWTDS website.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here